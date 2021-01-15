Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,460,000 after acquiring an additional 295,047 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUMV traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,636 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95.

