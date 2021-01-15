Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,683 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 9.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.39% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $81,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,215 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $2,183,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.52. The company had a trading volume of 541,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,055. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $134.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

