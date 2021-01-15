The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. The Southern comprises about 4.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth $36,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the third quarter worth $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $59.66. 3,826,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,772. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

