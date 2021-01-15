Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 9,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $117,832.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,204.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. 717,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,834. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

