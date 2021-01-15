Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Down 5.2%

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $115.10 and last traded at $117.16. Approximately 1,977,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,088,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cree by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $122,645,000 after acquiring an additional 314,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cree by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 165,981 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Cree by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,726,000 after acquiring an additional 157,989 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Cree by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,431 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 119,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,485,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

