Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Acquired by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCX. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of BCX stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 906,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,819. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

