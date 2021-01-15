Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 42,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,313,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 1,020,642 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. 41,330,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,825,152. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.