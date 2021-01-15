Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) fell 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $12.06. 659,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 574,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.98.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.80 million, a P/E ratio of -47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.10 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 13.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Funko by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Funko by 7.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

