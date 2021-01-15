Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) fell 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $12.06. 659,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 574,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.98.
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.80 million, a P/E ratio of -47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.41.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 13.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Funko by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Funko by 7.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
