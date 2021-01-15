Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Increased by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Equinix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Equinix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Equinix by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $9,025,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded up $18.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $707.76. 492,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $697.97 and a 200 day moving average of $745.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 138.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

