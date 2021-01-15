Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Down 5.2%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 4,192,716 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,638,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

CPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.08.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.28 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 1.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 961,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

