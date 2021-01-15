Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 20,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $2,341,600.00.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $667,356.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $1,542,021.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $1,237,590.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $1,758,302.28.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total value of $3,117,123.06.

Moderna stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $129.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,560,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784,254. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after buying an additional 438,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,750,000 after acquiring an additional 412,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $26,923,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

