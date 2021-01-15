Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Trading 5.1% Higher

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.01. 5,540,786 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 2,319,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

PSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,386,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 216,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 639,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 606,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 74.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 182,329 shares in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

