NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 234,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 668,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

NGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

