CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading 5.9% Higher

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.27. 1,110,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 620,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $567.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.09.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $127,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,664.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 302,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 65,514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 135,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,560 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

