Morgan Stanley Lowers The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $55.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.18.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,903,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,292,320. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,382,000 after buying an additional 1,137,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $52,691,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

