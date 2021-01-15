Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

REMYY traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $17.48. 8,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 0.16.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

