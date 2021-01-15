POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Short Interest Down 45.3% in December

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the December 15th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS POETF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 101,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. POET Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that POET Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

