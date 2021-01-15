Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.24.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $36.24. 6,250,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,147,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $42,912,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 908,758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 676,841 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,626,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 519,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 185.0% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 357,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

