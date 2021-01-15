Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 251,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 140.9 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pharma Mar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHMMF traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.75. 279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296. Pharma Mar has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -197.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

