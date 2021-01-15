Productivity Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Productivity Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PRAC remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. Productivity Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14.

Productivity Technologies Company Profile

Productivity Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automated industrial systems, industrial machinery and equipment, and custom electrical control panels. The company offers quick die change, press automation, flexible transfer, and stacking/destacking equipment used to automate automotive and other metal stamping operations.

