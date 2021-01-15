Productivity Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Productivity Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PRAC remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. Productivity Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14.
Productivity Technologies Company Profile
