William Hoffman Sells 30,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $2,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,095 shares in the company, valued at $106,010,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $8,435,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,938,600.00.

Shares of NARI traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.86. 642,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,366. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.11.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,703,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

