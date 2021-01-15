Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $785,400.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,845,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total transaction of $2,594,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $2,181,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $2,426,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Amit Agarwal sold 306,569 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total value of $33,557,042.74.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.84. 1,451,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,593. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,326.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Summit Insights began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.94.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

