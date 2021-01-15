New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.56. 5,626,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,678. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $101.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

