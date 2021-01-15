Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 15,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 897,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,775,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,260,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615,826. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -330.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Zynga by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 340,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Zynga by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

