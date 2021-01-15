FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sells $505,114.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FDS traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.02 and its 200-day moving average is $337.40.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

