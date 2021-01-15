Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells $78,850.80 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $557,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00.

NYSE VEEV traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $271.01. 1,406,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,386. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 131.56, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.89 and a 200-day moving average of $271.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $796,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

