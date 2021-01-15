Cony D’cruz Sells 2,800 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $251,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $251,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cony D’cruz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schrödinger alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $238,840.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,374 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $295,113.78.

On Monday, November 30th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $307,562.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $265,518.75.

SDGR traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.89. 787,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,153. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.