Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 125.0% during the second quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 63,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,547,000 after buying an additional 35,079 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,824.24.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $5.71 on Friday, hitting $1,725.21. The stock had a trading volume of 87,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,164. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,764.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,611.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

