Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.1% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,306,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,498,551. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $319.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.