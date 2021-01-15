Zacks: Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report sales of $4.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the highest is $4.90 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $16.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $16.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.75 billion to $20.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,164 shares of company stock worth $21,990,509 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded down $13.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.38. 6,853,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,496,068. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $529.41 and its 200-day moving average is $499.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

