iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 468,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.40. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $90.51.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

