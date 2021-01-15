iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $313,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.15. The company had a trading volume of 715,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,989. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $313.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.