Guidance Point Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,003,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,556,000 after purchasing an additional 253,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,822,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,550,000 after purchasing an additional 169,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,026,000 after purchasing an additional 437,265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,636 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 569,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,730,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $136.14. 12,007,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,210,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.28. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.