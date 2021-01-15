Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,458,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,784,000 after purchasing an additional 392,685 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 281,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,912,000 after purchasing an additional 279,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock remained flat at $$51.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 535,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,246. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53.

