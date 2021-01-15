iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,546,000 after acquiring an additional 57,126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,055,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after acquiring an additional 247,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,196 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57.

