Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.24 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,371,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,929. The company has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

