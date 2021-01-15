United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target Cut to $50.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $50.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USM. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.47. 77,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.77.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in United States Cellular by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in United States Cellular by 27.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 53.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.