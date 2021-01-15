UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.7% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,093. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

