Beacon Financial Group Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 578.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,165. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average of $139.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

