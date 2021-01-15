Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.7% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after buying an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.61. 244,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $392.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.