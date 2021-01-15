Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays cut shares of Big Lots from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.25.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,600. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Big Lots by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Big Lots by 162.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.