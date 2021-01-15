Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Buy”

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.95.

INTC stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.58. 50,221,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,628,570. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $235.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after buying an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

