Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $171.34. 3,726,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.02 and a 200-day moving average of $157.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

