Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,940 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $100,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.63. 114,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,069. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $96.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.95.

