$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021


Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to post sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. 3,670,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,143. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $1,004,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

