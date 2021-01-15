PTON One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. PTON has a market capitalization of $523,751.41 and $11.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PTON has traded 187.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PTON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00055973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00442115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00040533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.78 or 0.04010538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The official website for PTON is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

