DeVault Market Cap Reaches $384,655.23 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. DeVault has a market capitalization of $384,655.23 and $154.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006102 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007256 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000152 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000639 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 381,302,134 coins and its circulating supply is 360,570,579 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.