Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will announce sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. Weyerhaeuser posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.52. 2,448,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

