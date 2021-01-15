Discovery Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,117 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,474% compared to the typical daily volume of 325 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Discovery by 570.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,036,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. Discovery has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $33.18.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DISCK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

