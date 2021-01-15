Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 495,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Phreesia has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $315,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,516 shares of company stock worth $7,548,629. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 27.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after buying an additional 623,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,665 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 50.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,224,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 220,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 23.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 724,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 138,518 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.